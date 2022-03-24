-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $661.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

