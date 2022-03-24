Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

