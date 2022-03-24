Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 3.7%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.73 and last traded at $100.05. 27,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,268,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Hess by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

