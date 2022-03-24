Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,997,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.