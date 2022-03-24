Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 9.1%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.04. Approximately 55,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,528,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,307.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 141.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Chewy by 111.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

