Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
