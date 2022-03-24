Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exagen by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

