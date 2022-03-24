SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $837,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.