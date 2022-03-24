Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

