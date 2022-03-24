Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

ZUMZ stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

