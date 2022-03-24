SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

