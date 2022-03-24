Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.33), with a volume of 83803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.19).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of £425.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.11.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
