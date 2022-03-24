Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Robinson stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of 745.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.22).

Get Robinson alerts:

About Robinson (Get Rating)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.