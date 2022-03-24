Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of EXETF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

EXETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

