SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $394,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.