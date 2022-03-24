Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 211,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.