Thomas Tull Buys 253,637 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

