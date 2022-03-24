Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

