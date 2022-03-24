Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.