RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 192,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.64 and had previously closed at $36.97.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

