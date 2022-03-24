RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 192,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.64 and had previously closed at $36.97.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
