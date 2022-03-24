Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $147.23. 3,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.76.

Several research firms recently commented on NBR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.