Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,497 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.