Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 905.60 ($11.92), with a volume of 1235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 887.48. The company has a market capitalization of £153.23 million and a PE ratio of 58.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

