iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.22

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 7453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

