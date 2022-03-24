Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Hold

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,325.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

