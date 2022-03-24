Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $83.01 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $730.21 million and $83.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.69 or 0.00096926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00422810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

