LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $5.82 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $132,720.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,745,145 coins and its circulating supply is 163,835,195 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

