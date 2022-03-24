Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Aperam has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

