Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $7.65 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00017789 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $758.02 million and $345.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,060,212 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

