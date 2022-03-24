Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

