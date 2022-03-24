Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,133 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $10,382,000.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

