Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.50. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $267.49 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

