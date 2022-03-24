AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

STZ opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

