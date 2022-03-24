Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.