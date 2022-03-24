J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. J.Jill updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JILL opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About J.Jill (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.