Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

BNR stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 117,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.