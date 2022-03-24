Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.40. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

