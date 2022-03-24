Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $264,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,018 shares of company stock worth $3,800,307 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

