Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.
IEF opened at $107.78 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.97 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
