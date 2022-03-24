Strs Ohio Purchases 26,520 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

