Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.