Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inotiv, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Inotiv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NOTV opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $588.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $115,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

