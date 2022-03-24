Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swiss Re AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Swiss Re in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

