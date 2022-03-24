Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BMRA stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.66. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $217,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

