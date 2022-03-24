Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,653 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $181.24 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

