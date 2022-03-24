Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.36. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

