Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $17.62 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 356,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

