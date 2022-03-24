Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

