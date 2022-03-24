Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$24,090.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 11,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total value of C$24,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,358.28.

Amanda Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.50. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on DML shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

