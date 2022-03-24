Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

