Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Hurco Companies worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.